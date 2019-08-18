Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has condemned the recent proscription of the activities of Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Ebonyi State by state governor David Umahi.

In a press statement by the Igbo youth group issued to our correspondent in Owerri, the OYC, through its National President, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, urged the governor to rather concentrate on delisting IPOB as a terrorist group as branded by the Federal Government and not compounding to its woes.

According to Igboayaka “IPOB members still remain our brothers and legitimate citizens in Benue, Kogi, South East and South South; and rather than fight against them, the Ebonyi State governor should put more effort in improving the security situation of the state which is being threatened by Fulani herdsmen.”

The youth leader said that no northern leader or governors had come out publicly to condemn the Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state and the maiming of innocent citizens in some parts of the country .

“Neither have they spoken out in condemnation of the nefarious activities of bandits and other terrorist groups maiming innocent citizens. We urge Umahi to be cautious, not to throw away the baby with the bath water,” Igboayaka said.