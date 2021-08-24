By Brown Chimezie

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has called on South East governors to sign bills banning open grazing into law even as it commended Enugu State House of Assembly for passing the bill through its second reading.

President of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement reminded South-East governors of their collective decision during a meeting of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum to bring into force laws banning open grazing by the end of September.

“We are happy to announce that the Enugu State House of Assembly, in response to the yearnings and demands of our people, has not only commenced a legislation towards that direction, but has allowed the bill to pass through second reading. This is the reflection of true representation and we say today that millions of Igbo youths are very proud of the Enugu State Government and the state lawmakers.

“To put it clearly, should any state fail to do the needful, we shall henceforth hold the governor accountable for any further killing by herdsmen. We cannot continue to pamper the killer herdsmen while they go on butchering our people without restraint. Like we said before, cattle rearing is a private business and should be treated as such.”

On the IPOB sit-at-home order, the group commended the leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for reiterating the suspension of its sit-at-home protest.

“It no doubt shows the organisation as one that is responsive to the feelings of its millions of followers and Ndigbo in general. We salute the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in a very special way for giving that directive despite the current challenge he is facing. He has by this shown that he is a true leader and one that is in tune with current reality.”

The Igbo youth group appealed to IPOB members and supporters to obey the latest directive from Nnamdi Kanu to the effect that sit-at-home has been suspended, except for the days he would be appearing in court.

“On our own part, we are not relenting but have continued our engagements with the top hierarchy both in Igboland and beyond to ensure that Kanu is released very soon, unconditionally.”

Nnabuike commended Governor Ugwuanyi on security adding that the governor was a man known widely for his peaceful disposition.

“He has sacrificed a lot for the sake of peace and unity, and would not in any way support anyone who would turn around to truncate the existing peace in the Coal City state.”