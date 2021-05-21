From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Media Monitors for Good Governance has called for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari in the crisis bedeviling the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

The National Coordinator of the group, Otunba Olusegun Monday Folorunso said the group has submitted a petition to the o ffice of the Chief of Staff to President Buhari and the South West Caucus of the Senate among others, against the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina having been allegedly found guilty of collecting double salary from the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti and the Federal University Oye-Ekiti for over one year.

Otunba Folorunso appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari who is also the visitor to the University to intervene in the ongoing crisis in the institution so as to save the University from total collapse.

In a statement to newsmen in Kaduna, Otunba Folorunso said, “In shedding more light on the furore at FUOYE, it is important that we recall some events that were too shady in the emergence of Professor Abayomi Fashina as Vice-Chancellor Federal University Oye-Ekiti and to also put across to you, other ugly incidents since his ascendancy to power.

“Before his emergency the position of the Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE became vacant upon the retirement of Professor Soremekun who successfully completed his tenure. The post was advertised for both internal and external candidates.

“Professor Abayomi Fashina who was FUOYE Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) contested along with other candidates. As usual a competency test was supposed to be held for the candidates by the University Governing Council for all the contestants but this was allegedly jettisoned by Dr. Muhammed Lawal Yahuza and his council members in other to favour their candidate Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina.

“However a Computer Appreciation Test was held for the candidates and Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina allegedly failed the simple test woefully inspite of the fact that he was allegedly singularly allowed to use his personal Laptop during the Test.

“As expected, a security profiling of the contestants were done by Security Agents but that of Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina which we learnt was allegedly very damaging, and was believed to have been swept under the carpet by the Governing Council.

“After assumption of office by Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina, a plethora of petitions against him started pouring in.

“A petition was written to his former employers, i.e Ekiti State University by one Hon. Bayo Idowu alleging that Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina was guilty of collecting double salary from both Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti in 2017. The petitioner wanted Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina to be jailed as enshrined by ICPC Laws and that he ought to be debarred from holding any Public Office.

“The Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti upon receipt of the Petition set up a committee to look into the claims of Hon., Bayo Idowu who is also a lawyer by profession.The committee found Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina guilty of collecting double salary for some months and frowned at Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina’s illegal exit from the services of the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti. The Committee recommended that Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina should be recalled back to the classrooms of Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti and made to work without pay for the months he double collected salaries.

“Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina allegedly appealed to the Ekiti-State University for soft-landing and refunded part of the salaries he double collected.

“Prior to this Ekiti State University, (EKSU) episode, we also learnt authoritatively that when Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina was crossing from Lagos State Polytechnic to Ekiti State University, he was also alleged to have double collected salaries from both Institutions for several months.

“We also read in the Newspapers that Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya accused Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina of vindictiveness because he and the Bursar did not support his candidature during the process that brought him in as Vice Chancellor.

“Interestingly, Professor Fashina has proceeded to suspend the Bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande in addition to his earlier dismissal of the University Registrar Mr. Olatunbosun Odunsaya because of his alleged belief that the duo are in possession of vital incriminating documents and information that could be used against him at anytime”.