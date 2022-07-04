From Fred Itua, Abuja

Victor Oye-led leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has called on security agencies to arrest, investigate and prosecute its former national chairman, Chekwas Okorie and Edozie Njoku, over their alleged illegal and criminal conducts in order to save our fledgling democracy.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the National Working Committee of APGA, Oye faction, said the security agencies should treat with dispatch, “all issues pertaining to the unlawful activities of Chief Edozie Njoku, Chief Chekwas Okorie and their co-travellers.”

The communiqué signed by all the members of the working committee, stated that they met to deliberate on salient issues and other sundry matters affecting the party in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

“The NWC reviewed the activities leading to the nomination of its candidates across various States of the Federation, particularly as it relates to the conduct of its ward congresses and primary elections nationwide.

“The NWC further drew attention and treated with dispatch, all issues pertaining to the unlawful activities of Chief Edozie Njoku, Chief Chekwas Okorie and their co-travellers,” the communique read.

However, APGA noted with utter dismay and discontentment, “the meddlesome and unlawful activities of Chief Edozie Njoku, Chief Chekwas Okorie and their cohorts in unduly interfering in the internal affairs of APGA and their attempt to ridicule the sanctity of the Supreme Court.”

It called on relevant security agencies to swing into action forthwith by investigating, arresting and prosecuting the above-mentioned persons and their cohorts for their illegal and criminal conducts in order to save our fledgling democracy.

It also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to show its commitment, dedication and professionalism in defence of our electoral process.