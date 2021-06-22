From Fred Itua, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after facts emerged that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) may not field any candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State for allegedly failing to comply with statutory notices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party has refuted the claims.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Tex Okechukwu, in a statement made available to reporters, said the various statutory notices of INEC were complied with.

The Jude Okeke-led faction had Monday, expressed fear while addressing newsmen that the INEC in its letter to Victor Oye-led APGA, said it has not received the statutory 21 days’ notice for the special ward congresses for the election of ad hoc delegates for the nomination of the party governorship candidate from its faction.

The Commission, in its letter signed by its Secretary, Oriaran Anthony, said it didn’t monitor the ward congresses and, as such, there is no monitoring report by the Commission.

But reacting, the Oye-led leadership said: ‘The attention of our great party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been drawn to a letter with Reference No INEC/DEPM/UPPM/1/145 dated the 18th of June, 2021 and signed by the Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In the said letter it was alleged that our party failed to notify the Commission of the Adhoc Delegates’ Congress which the party conducted across the 326 wards in Anambra State on the 15th and 16th of June 2021, respectively.

‘We wish to state categorically that the above position of the Commission is not in line with the dictates of Section 85(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 as Amended, as well as a plethora of judicial authorities in that regard.

‘Our party duly complied with requisite statutory notices envisaged under the Electoral Act 2010, as Amended as well as other requirements clearly outlined by INEC in its Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of political party primary elections published by INEC.

‘Undoubtedly, our great party, as a responsible entity, has never defaulted in complying with requisite procedural requirements for the nomination of its candidate in the past and will not begin now.

‘We wish to reassure our esteemed party faithful, stakeholders and, indeed, the general public that our great party is fully prepared to conduct its Governorship Primary Election already slated to hold on 23rd of June 2021.

‘Finally, we urge all our members and supporters to continue to pray fervently for the party as we enter the final stages of the successful nomination of our candidate for the November 6, 2021 Governorship Election in Anambra State.’