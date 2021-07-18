From Fred Itua, Abuja

Victor Oye-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has kicked against the rejection of Charles Soludo as the candidate of the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

He said the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace the name of Soludo was unconstitutional and vowed that it would not be allowed to stand.

He said: “There are feelers from INEC that one Jude Okeke and his co-travelers want to infiltrate INEC to publish an aspirant that did not make it through to the primary of APGA and to announce him as the governorship candidate of APGA. If that development comes to be true, it will be a big embarrassment to Nigeria’s political system, and to Nigeria as a nation and its leaders, particularly President, Muhammadu Buhari who is a stickler for rule of law and equity.

“You will recall that we started our processes for governorship primary election by publishing our timetable; we followed through to the primary that held on June 23, 2021 in Awka, duly monitored by INEC and the result turned in by the monitoring committee of INEC. As at June 23, it was only APGA under my leadership that had conducted its primary. We were the first to conduct our primary among the three biggest political parties in Nigeria. And our primary was aired live by national television stations and witnessed by the whole world.

“After the primary, INEC sent a letter to me to come forward to collect the code for uploading of the particulars of our candidate and his deputy. On the July 2, in accordance with the Electoral Act and the timetable of INEC, we uploaded the particulars of our governorship candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and his deputy, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim. Immediately we concluded that, INEC duly acknowledged it. We also submitted the hardcopy at the INEC office and it was duly acknowledged.

“I use this opportunity to call on President Buhari and leadership of the National Assembly to call INEC to order. The law enforcement agencies should deal with these impostors who are causing confusion in Nigerian political life.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.