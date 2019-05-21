George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

National chairman aspirant, Chief Edozie Njoku, has allegedly accused the National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye and the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, of destroying the party which he insists is the political identity of the South East people.

Njoku who is a founding member and former assistant national Secretary of the party noted that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) which was established in 2002 had retrogressed under the watch of Oye and Obiano leading to the exodus of many of the founding members of the party.

The aspirant, who stated this in Owerri at a press conference, maintained that concerted effort must be made to save the party from the duo who had destroyed it through imposition.

According to him, “when you see how people emerged as leaders in APGA, you will know it is imposition of people on other people. I tell you, Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State is regretting his singular act of foisting Obiano on APGA. Obiano himself also foisted Oye on us.

“When APGA was registered, there was ANPP for the north, AD looked out for Yoruba interest and we struggled so hard to create APGA to look out for the interest of the Igbo. Because we believe that we, the Igbo must have a political party where we can gather to make decision.

“APGA, as far as every member of APGA as of today is concerned, the party is dead or maybe in a sick bed because something I know in my spirit is going to happen. Let’s assume nothing happens, is that the way APGA will continue? No person who is anybody would stay in that party by June 6, 2019, if nothing is done because solid moves are on ground for them to move into another political party or to create a new political movement for Igbo.

“I don’t think up 30% of people of Anambra are with what Obiano and Oye are doing. It is a real shame. So in my own opinion, we must do everything humanly possible to throw Oye out of APGA.”