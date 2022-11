From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As part of his administration’s effort to ensure excellent service delivery, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed eight Special Advisers,

Among them were the former Ekiti State Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria and All Progressives Congress, Chief Jide Awe and the immediate past Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kofoworola Aderiye.

Similarly, the Chief Press Secretary to Oyebanji, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, was also elevated to the Special Adviser status.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy/CPS, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti, on Monday.

Those appointed and their portfolios, according to the statement are: Mr Niyi Adebayo Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Mrs Tayo Adeola, Investment, Trade and industry, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade Agriculture and Food Security.

Others include : Dr. Kofoworola Aderiye, Education, Science and Technology, Chief Jide Awe, Political and Inter Party Affairs, Architect Tope Ogunleye Bureau of Special Project, Mr Seun Fakuade Governance, Reforms and Innovation and Mr Oyebode, Media and Strategy/ CPS.

Governor Oyebanji, urged the new appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to contribute their time, talent and expertise to the overall development of the State.

Meanwhile, Brigadier-General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) has been re-appointed as Security Adviser to the Governor with immediate effect.

He served in the same position under the immediate past administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The new Special Advisers will be sworn-in on Friday, November 18, 2022.