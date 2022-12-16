From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has appealed to traditional rulers in country to collaborate with governments at all levels to end insecurity in the nation.

Oyebanji, who expressed fear over the few cases of kidnapping witnessed in Ekiti recently, averred that such horrendous incidences can be tackled with traditional rulers coalescing efforts with governments to secure their towns and villages across the state.

The Governor spoke in Ijurin Ekiti, Ijero Local Government area of Ekiti State, on Thursday, during the end of the year get-together organised by the Majority Obas of Ekiti Land(MOBEL), held at the palace of Ojurin, HRH Oba Adeyemi Afolabi Ajibola.

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Christianah Monisade Afuye, described traditional institution as pivotal to the success of any nation, particularly at this stage when the country is being pummeled by bandits and killers.

In a statement by the Special Assistant (Media ) to the Deputy Governor, Victor Ogunje, Oyebanji tasked the traditional rulers to contribute more to abate the rising spate of insecurity in the country, especially cases of kidnapping, arson attacks, senseless carnages and bloodshed being witnessed across the nation.

He added that the fact that the June 18, 2022 governorship election was conducted without bloodshed and crisis signposted the enormous and stabilising role played by the monarchs and other stakeholders.

“Going by the positions

you occupy, you are the natural leaders of our people. I charge you to work hard and save the future of our country at this point when it is witnessing serious insecurity.

“Our government places the traditional rulers in high place, so make sure you work hard and sustain the peace in your domains.

“We appreciate you for the support before, during and after the election. This was massive. I want to assure you that Mr Governor will never disrespect you. He won’t do anything that will make you hate him.

“I could see that you are requesting for new vehicles, I will report back to the Governor. I know Mr Governor won’t allow you to be traveling about in ramshackle cars. Though, we are witnessing paucity of funds, but I know that our government will do something when our finances improve.

“The other time you spoke about your sitting allowance, I had told Mr Governor about this and I know that all your requests will be attended to one after the other”.

The Chairman of MOBEL and the Olomuo of Omuo -Oke, HRH Oba Valentine Otitoju, congratulated Oyebanji on his success at the poll, assuring that the monarchs will give him strong backing, for easy prosecution of his six-point agenda.

Oba Otitoju urged Ekiti Obas to be united in the onerous task of building a “prosperous, developed, progressive and stable economy” for the populace.

“We are happy that the governor is ready to partner us to develop and protect our dear state. He has also demonstrated that he will prioritise our welfare and that is why I will reiterate again the issue of our vehicles and sitting allowance. Our governor must look into these”.

Speaking at the ceremony, a First Class Traditional Ruler and the Ajero of Ijero -Ekiti, HRM Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole, said MOBEL has been savouring a robust relationship with the highest hierarchy of the state’s traditional institution called Pelupelu in the interest of Ekiti and its people .

Ajero, who doubles as the Chairman, Ijero Council of Obas, stated that the robust partnership was facilitated in the interest of the state , saying no state can be uplifted developmentally, when the Obas, who are expected to be stabilising factors are embroiled in crisis.

“Whatever position you are given, it was authorised by God and we must use it very well. So, we must continue to partner to help the government to build a virile society we can all be proud of.

“One feature of an Oba is that, he must always be truthful, he must uphold the truth inside and outside and wherever he goes. When there is no truth in the palace, then that palace and town will crumble.

“Our culture mandates us to be honest. God mandated us to be truthful. We must not pervert justice or pursue personal interest above your towns. Whoever does that will be punished. Let your people know that you are truthful and righteous”.