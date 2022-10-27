From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has called for more military presence and investment in the state as a way of enhancing security and socio-economic development of the state.

Oyebanji made the request in separate meetings with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Governor specifically requested the support of the Nigeria Air Force for the state’s agro allied international cargo airport that was recently commissioned.

He urged the Nigeria Air Force to make available the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for full-fledged air operations at the Ekiti airport.

Governor Oyebanji, who was received by the Chief of Air Staff and top officers at the Air Force, said the construction of the Ekiti International Airport by former Governor Kayode Fayemi was strategic as it would help grow the State’s economy, boost agro allied business and create jobs.

He noted that the operations of the Ekiti Airport would serve the people of the South West and other parts of the country.

Oyebanji urged the Air Force Chief to hasten efforts for the ground breaking of its UAV equipment at the airport, adding that the presence of the Air Force would boost users’ confidence and enhance the force’s operations in the South west.

In his remarks, Air Marshal Amao said his office was planning the installation of six Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He added that with the construction of Ekiti Cargo International Airport, the UAV for the South west geo-political zone would be installed at the airport.

“You have made our deployment to Ekiti possible by the construction of the runway.

“We have deployed the UAV in the South South, North West and North East. We are considering Anambra for the South East and Ekiti for the South west.” Air Marshal Amao said.

At his meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Irabor, Governor Oyebanji, who thanked the military for the success in the war against terrorism, urged the military high Command to site the Defence Space Research Institute at the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, where a huge parcel of land has been earmarked for the project.

General Irabor directed that an assessment visit be carried out ahead of the ground breaking. He assured the Governor of military support in the quest to ensure adequate security in the State.