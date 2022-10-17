The newly inaugurated Governor of Ekiti, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has rolled out six points agenda to further bring economic prosperity and good governance to the people of the state.

Oyebanji, shortly after he was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti, Justice John Adeyeye, said his six-point developmental agenda would focus on youths development and jobs creation. Others are human capital development, agriculture and rural development and infrastructure, industrialisation, arts, culture and tourism as well as good governance.

The governor said his vision for the state was for it to be a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace, progress and a land which transformed people and for communities to reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety.

Oyebanji said the six-point agenda was carefully selected based on his experience in the public and private sectors, coupled with the yearnings of the masses to improve the status of the state.

He said for the vision to be actualised, there was need to focus on a roadmap to get there, urging the people to be partners in progress.

Oyebanji said that creating employment and income-generating opportunities for residents of the state would be a critical component of his administration’s agenda.

“We have identified some of the drivers, markets and industries that create these opportunities within the system and intend to nurture them and give them the enabling structures and support required to deliver the jobs we need.”

The governor promised that his administration would ensure that all eligible students have access to free and qualitative basic education up to the Senior Secondary School (SS3), with curricula that prepare them adequately for further learning or the job market.

He also promised to further develop the agriculture sector by attracting more investment in agri-business to deepen the processing capacity of both the staple and cash crops, which would not only provide food security, but help the country to grow its non-oil exports.

“We have a responsibility to support our farmers with facilitated adequate financing, value chain support, access to markets, skills and technology to increase productivity within the sector. Giving practitioners the ability to provide food for the state and for exports, while creating the much-needed jobs and opportunities. Priority will be given to strategic crops, including cassava, rice, cocoa, cashew, maize, yam and vegetables. Accelerating the development of key infrastructure that is critical to our economic development will have a vast impact on our progress. Power and transportation are two key priority sectors that will improve our competitiveness and generate positive economic and social impact. We are committed to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that we boost these underdeveloped core sectors,.

He said that his administration’s modus operandi would be the establishment of numerous platforms for widespread participation, interaction and inclusiveness of all stakeholders in actualising the set goals.