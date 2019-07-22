The Kwara state chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has appealed to the state government, under the able leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to urgently assist ailing former staff of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Akinloye Oyebanji.

In a release jointly signed by the Chairman, Jimoh Bashir and Secretary, Olayinka Owolewa, the body also called on well meaning Kwarans to also show concern.

Oyebanji hails from Oke-Obigbin, in Isin Local Government Area of the state.

Oyebanji is presently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital, Abuja, and requires being at the same hospital in India to survive.

According to reports, the illness has been on for almost four months now, and Oyebanji has been in and out of hospital, until it developed into the present state.

The report also added that the family has spent huge amount of money, and is in dare need of support to fly him abroad for more comprehensive treatment.

He would need the sum of $25,000 (Twenty-five thousand dollars) for both transportation and treatment for himself and two caretakers.

“Kwara SWAN, on behalf of the family, is appealing to the government and spirited Kwarans and Nigerians to come to the aid of ailing Oyebanji” the statement said.

Oyebanji was a strong member of SWAN, who worked with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in various capacities.