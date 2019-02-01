NAN

Renowned scholar Prof. Akin Oyebode warned on Friday that the APC might be sounding its death knell in Lagos State with the growing plot to impeach Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ambode is expected to vacate office on May 29 this year after failing to get the nod of the APC to run for a second term.

He has been in political hot water since he fell out of favour with the national leader of the APC, Mr Bola Tinubu, who is also acclaimed as Ambode’s godfather.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, Oyebode, a renowned expert in international law and jurisprudence, said that the APC might be bringing a “death wish’’ to itself in Lagos State.

“The APC in Lagos seems to be making a death wish.

“First, you muscled out a performing man from a second bite of the apple. Now, you want to throw him under the bus which, quite frankly, amounts to an overkill.

“If they persist in this misadventure, the people will teach them a lesson which they will never forget in the coming election.”

READ ALSO: 2019: We will fish out moles in Ekiti APC, deputy gov, party chair vow

Oyebode described the growing maneuver by members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to impeach the governor as a misadventure that could make APC to lose the governorship elections in the state.

On Jan. 28, the assembly members said that they might impeach Ambode over alleged gross misconduct.

The house also summoned the governor to appear before it within one week over his failure to formally present the 2019 budget before the assembly.

The house reconvened for an emergency parliamentary session on Jan. 30, restating that that the governor might be impeached over alleged financial infractions in the 2018 budget and the yet-to-be-laid 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The house adjourned until Feb. 4, after summoning the governor and relevant commissioners to appear before within seven days to explain themselves.

The lawmakers warned that if the governor and the commissioner failed to show up, the assembly would commence gathering of signatures for the governor’s impeachment.