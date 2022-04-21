By Joe Apu

Former D’Tigers captain and board member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Olumide Oyedeji has outlined development goals for the South West Zone.

Oyedeji, who is the South West representative on the board of the NBBF, expressed excitement about the prospect of basketball development in the zone under his watch for the next four years.

At the end of the South West zonal meeting with chairmen of the six basketball associations under the zone, Oyedeji stated that grassroots development, technical training for coaches and officials, and uniting all basketball stakeholders would be at the core of his agenda. Sharing an insight into his plans and programmes the former national team captain said, “For me, in the next four years while representing the zone, there will be lots of activities and fun. We will try to bring in a lot of development programmes, involvement, and harmony to bring happiness to the family.”

Highlighting the importance of grassroots development, the proprietor of Hoops and Read Basketball Club said kids must grab the opportunities basketball presents as a tool for growth and self-development.