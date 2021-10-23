The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) has given the nod to Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, the Executive Director (Networks) Niger Delta Power Holding Company to deliver the 15th DEEEAL lecture holding in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of NIEEE, Engr. Simeon Isibor in a statement in Abuja said that the specialised lecture, tagged Distinguished

Electrical and Electronic Engineer Annual Lecture (DEEEAL) would come up on Nov. 8.

According to him, the confirmation was through his office, which follows just after the successful hosting of the International Conference and Exhibition on Power and Telecommunications (ICEPT) 2021.

“The DEEEAL confers the distinct honour on the recipient of presenting a well researched, topical and nationalistic lecture before an audience comprising of the top echelon of Engineers, Managers, Captains of Industries and Executives from various sectors of the economy, including the government.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“The DEEEAL is considered as the pinnacle of achievement by an Electrical Electronic Engineer and Oyedele would be joining a select group of past lecturers having exceeded all criteria used in the selection process.

“The lecture, which is scheduled to hold on Nov. 8 in Abuja, is expected to be preceded by the conferment of the Institute’s Fellowship on Oyedele,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .