From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Presiding, Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Tuesday charged Nigerians, irrespective of age brackets, not to condone laziness, but be hardworking and have the fear of God for a glorious future.

He gave the charge in his sermon at the ongoing 40th Holy Ghost Convention of the Christ Life Church, entitled: ‘The King of Glory’ at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan. Ten church was founded in 1983 by Bishop Wale Oke, who is the current National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Oyedepo, who specifically addressed his sermon to Christians, said a lazy man should not eat, adding that Almighty God that created the heavens and the earth is hardworking. God’s people, he said, should not entertain idleness.

He noted that the second coming of Jesus Christ is imminent, adding that he would not tolerate slothfulness on his return. Every Christian, he said, must adhere strictly to the words of God in the Holy Bible that says they should occupy till he (Jesus) comes back.

He stated that the world could be likened to a marketplace, saying a market place is a business place and “you don’t stand idle, doing nothing, in a business place. He who does not work should not eat. By doing nothing in the kingdom, you are not adding any value. There is nothing in doing nothing. The King of Glory says ‘Occupy till I come.’ You must always be on duty because you don’t know the time he is coming. May you be found on duty when he comes.

According to him, the king is coming and that the king is Jesus Christ. What are we expected to be doing as we are expecting his coming? You must be found working. You must be engaged always. Though he is coming for rapture, he has always been coming for our appraisal.

“Stay awake, it’s your turn to change position. In all labour, there is a profit. I must say that nothing is greater than serving God, and having heart for God. You must be committed to soul winning. An investment in soul winning touches the heart of God. The real seed that adds value to your life is soul winning.

“The choice to serve God distinguishes people anywhere,l. Anybody serving God is ordained to be distinguished in his endeavors. It is a risk to stand idle at this time, be steadfast. Then, any step to go forward is a keeping going. What you don’t begin you don’t finish. It a beginner that will become a finisher. You have to stay awake because a state of slumber is a risk.

“The day you retire from a place, that is the time your promotion will stop. If you are a colonel in the Nigerian Army, the day you retired is the day your promotion stopped in the military organisation. You will be addressed as a retired colonel. The Nigerian Army would not promote you to the rank of general based on your old age because you have retired as a colonel. So, you must be actively engaged in handling God’s work. Don’t stand idle, do something.”