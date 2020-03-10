Prominent pastor and General Overserr of the Living Faith Church popularly known as Winner Chapel has flayed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari administration as the worst in the nation’s history.

In his sermon at his gigantic church based in Ota, Ogun State, on Sunday, the presiding bishop also took a swipe at the controversial the hate speech bill. He accused government of pursuing hate speaker while pampering killers.

He described the bill sponsored by Senator Sabi Abdullahi as the most ridiculous.

“The government in this country is making a draconian law – hate speech. They said if you speak hatefully, you have committed murder.

“Out of someone who says I will kill you and the one who kills, who has committed a crime? I don’t understand which kind of animal farm we live in.

“I said stop stepping on my toes and you said that is hate speech but somebody kills and he is walking free on the streets. This is the most stupid and nonsensical ideal anybody can think of.

“I said you are bad and you said that is a crime. Must I say you are good when you are bad?

“In my view you are bad and you shouldn’t be a leader. I have the right to say so. As far as I am concerned, I am a true born and thoroughly-bred Nigerian, an intelligent one.

‘’In my view this is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria — this government. It is the worst and in fact it is like a curse.

“I have been here for some time and I led the first prayer and fasting for Nigeria in 1979. I am not a baby in the affairs of Nigeria. This is the worst government, a government with no direction. Their days are numbered. I can tell you as a prophet that their days are numbered.”