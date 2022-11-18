The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, Dr David Oyedepo, has advised youths to imbibe discipline to actualise their goals.

Oyedepo gave the advice during the 21st Matriculation ceremony for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees on Friday in Ota.

He noted that access to the top was always at a cost of high-level discipline, among others.

The chancellor explained that the price paid for discipline may be costly, but the end result was priceless.

“No one would ever be any more accomplished in his pursuit than his self-discipline.

“What we find in our tomorrow are simply the fruits of the seed of hardwork, discipline and sacrifice sown today.

“What one makes of his time today would determine the outcome that awaits him tomorrow,” said Oyedepo.

He implored the youth to recognise that time was an asset of inestimable value and a hidden treasure, saying the worth of a man’s time defined the worth of his life.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said a total of 2, 216 students, which comprised 116 post graduates, were matriculated for the 2020/2023 academic session.

He described the institution as a citadel of academic excellence where new generation of leaders were molded and trained to restore the lost glory of the black race.

“The products of covenant university are the most employable graduates in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the university was recently adjudged the leading research institution in Business and Economics, Social Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering and physical Science by the Times Higher Education. (NAN)