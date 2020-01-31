Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, has said it never at any time denied the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo issuance of visa.

Recall that a national daily had reported that a mild drama played out on Thursday at the Consulate General of the United States in Lagos “as the founder of Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State and Living Faith Church Worldwide, otherwise known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, was denied visa.”

The national daily also reported that “Heaven was, however, let loose, when the obviously flustered preacher and businessman, created a scene whilst querying the grounds for his refusal.

“Insider said he told the embassy he had been traveling to the states as far back as 1980s and had not violated any rules or committed any crime to have warranted being denied a renewal of his visa.”

But the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, however, refuted the media report.

In a Facebook message, the United States said: “#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”