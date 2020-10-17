Sen. Teslim Foarin (APC-Oyo Central), has described the death of Rev. Omotola Oyediran, the eldest daughter of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as a monumental loss to the Yoruba race and Nigeria at large.

This is contained in a condolence message, signed by his Media Aide, Yekeen Olaniyi, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Folarin, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, described Oyediran as a virtuous woman, humane and exemplary leader.

The former Senate leader said that the late Oyediran did not only contribute to the peace and stability of Yoruba nation, but contributed immensely to the media industry in Nigeria.

He said that the late Oyediran was an ideal mother and senior citizen, saying she consistently stood up to offer useful guidance to Yoruba nation as well as Nigeria. ”Unarguably, we shall miss her wise counsel, honesty, unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood, sense of wisdom and humour. She has left a big shoe that will be difficult to fill,” he said. The three-term Senator condoled with the Awolowo family, the good people of Ogun State and Nigeria on the passage of Rev. Tola Oyediran (Nee Awolowo).