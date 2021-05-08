From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two former National Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, attended a stakeholders meeting of the Edo APC in Benin City on Saturday.

Also in attendance at the meeting were former Governor Oserhiemhen Osunbor and his erstwhile deputy, Chief Lucky Imasuen, as well as former Deputy Governor Dr Pius Odubu,‎ a member of the APC Board of Trustees, Prince Malik Afegbua, former and serving members of the National Assembly, including Hon Razak Bello-Osagie, Hon Gabriel Oiboh, Senator Francis Alimikhena, Hon Dennis Idahosa, Patrick Aisowieren, among others.

At the event, Chief Oyegun commended the State Caretaker Committee of the party, led by Col David Imuse (retd), for the success of the just concluded membership registration exercise of the party in the state.

He predicted that the future is very bright for the APC and said, ‘let us put the past behind and let us look at the future.’ He then reiterated his membership of the party, saying: ‘I am APC… I belong to APC body and soul’

Chief Oyegun, an ex-governor of Edo State, and current chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan, appealed to party leaders to recognise the role of party members in the growth of the party.

‘Every member of the party including party leaders have a contribution to make for the improvement and success of the party,’ he said, adding that ‘no individual can be greater than the party.’

Former Governor Oshiomhole, speaking, urged party members in the state to close ranks and work with the leadership of the party at the State and all other levels, harmoniously in the overall interest of the party.

In his speech, Col Imuse praised all members of the party for the huge success of the concluded membership registration exercise, adding that the turnout of eager voters to join the party was quite impressive despite the APC being in opposition in Edo State.

‘Right now, the APC has a very credible and reliable data base of its members, in every unit across the entire country. Our party is now a stronger and more united party as a result of the exceptional membership registration exercise.

‘The implication of this healthy development is that in subsequent, free and fair elections, our party is confident of undisputable victory. But this does not mean we should rest on our oars. We must stay focused, awake, and be alert to the whiles of our opponents. We must keep working as one, united and indivisible members of the APC, so that, we can stop them, very early, on their nefarious tracks,’ Col Imuse said.