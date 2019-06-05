Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene in the crisis currently engulfing the ruling party to stop it from degenerating more than the current situation.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the party’s deputy spokesperson frowned at the ongoing war of words between top leaders of the party, describing particularly the feud between the incumbent National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and his immediate predecessor, John Odigie-Oyegun as unnecessary distraction weakening the party.

Nabena further urged President Buhari as the party leader to not only initiate fence-mending efforts to bring lasting peace but also address obvious grievances in many states and among stakeholders in the party.

While reacting to the infighting, Nabena said: “The losses the APC suffered during the 2019 general election in some states which we previously controlled was indeed worrisome. However, we are still the governing party which produced the President, control the majority of the states and have an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

“Compared to the failed People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the APC remains the political party of choice for both Nigerians and politicians. I urge our aggrieved members to remain in the APC fold and settle their differences. In fact, in a few months time, we expect a huge influx from members of the rudderless PDP and other political parties into the APC.

“Elections have been won and lost. High-level meetings such as National Caucus and the National Executive Committee (NEC) are there to address party matters. I call on our respected leaders, particularly the current and immediate-past National Chairmen to end their public hostilities, particularly in the media for the sake of the party and focus on the important task of forming government at the state and federal levels to deliver on our Next Level mandate.

“We need a united house to ensure the growth and strength of our party. In the immediate, I call on President Buhari as the leader of our party to lead fence-mending efforts and address obvious grievances in many states and among stakeholders in the party. It will end the fight and move the party forward,” he appealed.