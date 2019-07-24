Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has decried the endless rift between the former and current National Chairman of the ruling party respectively, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He said that it is weakening and demarketing the party.

He also warned that unless urgent steps are taken to resolve impasse, it may spell doom for the party in the staggered governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo and Anambra states coming up between 2019 and the 2020.

Nabena who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday over the rift between the party leaders said he is aware of plans by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to exploit the situation ahead of the listed governorship elections.

The APC chieftain however called on the two leaders to put their personal interest and differences aside for the interest of the ruling party.

He lamented that Oyegun, who he described as an elder statesman, should be concerned about making peace everywhere political interests among the members snowballed into crisis and not adding “salt to the injury.”

He said that the Benin chief ought to tell Governor Godwin Obaseki the truth and not to encourage illegality currently happening at the Edo state House of Assembly.

“The media exchange between our former and current national chairman does not serve the interest of our party in any way. In fact, it is de-marketing and weakening the party when we should be consolidating ahead of governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Ondo and Anambra states.

“The PDP is waiting in the flanks to grab the governorship seats if we don’t put our house in order. In the interest of the party, our respected leaders who also happen to be former governors of Edo state must sheath their swords,” Nabena said.

He however warned that the two leaders would be held responsible if the main opposition PDP is allowed to cash in on the current situation and take over Edo State in the next governorship election.

He also called on Oyegun to support the current National Working Committee (NWC) to lead the party to more victories instead fighting them.

“I understand that the PDP which has been buried in Edo is planning to take advantage of the current situation. If that is a dream they should continue to dream but our leaders too must give peace a chance and not allow the evil dream to come to pass,” Nabena warned.

Reacting to the controversies trailing Bauchi and Edo states respectively, Nabena stated: “This is not an issue of politics. The party’s position is very clear that the right thing should be done not just in Bauchi State which has a PDP governor but also in Edo State with an APC governor.

“The respective state assemblies must be transparently and properly convened in line with set rules and democratic standards,” he stated.