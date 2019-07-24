Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has decried the endless rift between former and current national chairmen of the ruling party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, warning that it is weakening and de-marketing the party.

Citing the staggered governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo and Anambra states coming up between 2019 and the 2020, the party’s deputy spokesperson warned that the rift might spell doom for the party in the forthcoming governorship elections.

Nabena said he was aware of plans by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to exploit the situation ahead of the listed governorship elections.

The APC chieftain, however, called on the two leaders to put their personal interest and differences aside for the interest of the ruling party.

He Oyegun, who he described as a elder statesman, should be concerned about making peace everywhere political interests among the members snowballed into crisis and not adding “salt to the injury.”

He said the Benin chief ought to tell Governor Godwin Obaseki the truth rather that encourage illegality currently happening at the Edo state House of Assembly.