It was an historic night at the Ilaji Sports Resort Ibadan as Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola ruthlessly dealt with Lucas Matias Montesino from Argentina to win the coveted World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super featherweight title.

Oyekola, after the ten rounds of action packed bout, was declared winner via unanimous decision.

In other undercard bouts, Taiwo Olanrewaju knocks out Abdullah Adesokan within 47 seconds, while Ridwan Lawal also recorded another TKO against Dare Oyewole in the second round.

In the third bout, Ayobamiji Azeez defeated Moses Samuel Apata Roro via unanimous decision, Oladeji Abeeb, popular known as Ige (Chest) knocks out Aliu Akintayo in the fourth round of the bout.

In the female bout, Blessing Godwin stops Adeola Olalere on technical knock out, while fans favourite Sadiku Akeem Dodo maintained his street credibility with a fifth round defeat of Cote d’Ivoire’s George John Kuffour in a continental contest.

Olaide Fijabi also defeated Ghana’s Moses Dodzi to retain his WABU belt.