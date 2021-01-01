Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured that his administration’s development agenda was on course and he would continue to work tirelessly to set the state on the pathway of sustainable economic revolution.

Oyetola said in spite of the challenges encountered in the outgone year, his government was “able to provide equitable and adequate services for people across sectors and prove that even in the face of gross adversity and crass challenges, we have the capacity to secure our people and deliver services.”

He appealed to residents and citizens of Osun to always observe COVID-19 protocols so as to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

He also highlighted some of the achievements of the government in the outgone year and what it intends to do in the New Year to better the lives of the citizenry.

The governor said infrastructure development received a boost in 2020, noting that the government constructed and rehabilitated several intra- and inter-city as well as rural roads across the state to boost socio-economic development and enhance movement of people and their produce.

“Osun piloted the first community based road maintenance system in the country and we have engaged 28 road maintenance groups with about 300 persons to carry out routine maintenance of rehabilitated roads.”

Oyetola disclosed that the government had set aside N1.5 billion in the 2021 budget for the engagement of youths in agriculture, mining, ICT, culture and tourism and commerce among others.