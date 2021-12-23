By Lukman Olabiyi

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode stressed the need for active participation of the nation’s youths in political process and governance saying is it required for resilient democracy.

The duo spoke at the inauguration of the Youth and Student Council, South-West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan, Oyo State with Mazi Ezenwa Alaemezie Onyinrimba, Director-General and his National Deputy Director, South-West, Ambassador Seyi Bamigbade.

In his address, Governor Oyetola who doubles as the Deputy Chairman, South-West of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said greatness of this nation and our party lies in the hands of the nation’s youths.

He said, “You will help political leaders bring the message of progress and development nearer to the people of your community and while also relaying the feedback from your community to your leaders.

“You will also be tasked to intellectually engage and convince youths in your community who have lost faith in the electoral process to take actionable steps to effect the change they desire by joining the All Progressive Congress.

“The strong commitment of our great party APC to foster youth political participation is based on several international conventions and declarations, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the World Programme of Action for Youth and the Convention of the Rights of the Child in tandem with the UNDP and other UN entities advocacy. “

Also speaking, the former governor of Lagos State, Ambode said,” As you all know, the youths are always the driving force of every nation as regards governance, nation building, economic prosperity, innovation and technological advancement.

“Governance anywhere in the world would be difficult without the youth participating in grassroots, state or national politics and vying/contesting for elective positions. I want to therefore call on all of you to dedicate yourself more than ever before to the party and country,” Ambode said.

“While the APC will continually strives to keep our youths engaged through various empowerment schemes across several sectors, we also believe that a politically active youth is filled with flourishing ideas to make Nigeria better than before.”

For the former Minister of Communication,

Dr. Shittu Adebayo, the road to national development requires collaborative effort of young and old in the political process.

“Neglecting this role for the older generation to continually set the tone will only delay the country of your dreams. I therefore charge you to join and participate in the political process as APC will definitely give you the platform to actualize your political dreams and champion the change we all desire, ” Shittu said..