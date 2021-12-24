By Lukman Olabiyi

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, have stressed the need for active participation of youths in political process and governance.

They said their participation is required for resilient democracy.

The duo spoke at the inauguration of the Youth and Student Council, South West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan, Oyo State which has Ezenwa Alaemezie Onyinrimba, director general and his National Deputy Director, South West, Seyi Bamigbade.

Governor Oyetola, who doubles as the deputy chairman, South West of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said greatness of the nation and the party lies in the hands of youths.

Also speaking, Ambode said: “Governance, anywhere in the world would be difficult without the youths participating in grassroots, state or national politics and vying/contesting for elective positions. I want to, therefore, call on all of you to dedicate yourself more than ever before to the party and country.”