Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commended the Nigeria Police Force for the commitment of its men in securing the lives and property of the citizens of the state. He also applauded their efforts in championing the virtues of professionalism, discipline and morality in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility. The governor stated this at the State House in Osogbo, on Friday while receiving the participants at the just concluded 2 I/C Squadron Commanders course, held in Ila Orangun.

While commending the Force for instilling in its officers and men, the fundamental objectives of the institution as reflected in the inward and outward conducts of the personnel deployed to the state, the governor, who described security and welfare of the people as the fundamental objectives of government, applauded the diligent role being played by the security agencies particularly the police in keeping the country safe.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, I must not fail to recognise the role being played by the security agencies particularly the police to ensure that our state is not only safe and secure but maintains its status as the most peaceful and safest state in the country. “So, I commend the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for extending the training to officers and men serving in the state, this is a demonstration to the fact that our state has been blessed with high level of disciplined and diligent police personnel.

He pledged to continue to champion the security of lives and property of the citizens, saying no efforts would be spared to maintain the tempo of peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship existing in the state.