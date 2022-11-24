From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the appointment of 30 permanent secretaries.

A statement signed and made available to Journalists on Thursday by the Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade, stated that the swearing ceremony of the officers holds today, Thursday, 24th November 2022 at the Local Government Service Commission hall at 4:00 pm.

Two former staff of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), Oyesiku Adelu and Bukola Aderibigbe, who are coordinating directors in the Ministry of Regional Integration and Information Ministry, have been appointed as Permanent Secretaries.

They are Engr Kamoru Babalola, Engr SO. Also, Mr M Jimoh, Mr RA. Popoola, Dr DO Ogunrinade, Mrs J K Odediran, Mr Babajide Falade, Mrs Funmilola Oyewole, Mr OA Ogundun, Mrs Taiwo Oladunjoye, Dr AA Oni and Lekan Babalola.

Others are Mrs Sola Akinsola, Mr KN Akintola, Mr JS Adekomi, Mrs Jibola Falode, Mis AY Esan, Mrs CO Falade, Mr C O Fasina, Mrs Gbemisola Fayoyin, Mr MA Olawale, Mr SA Raji, Pharmacist Kunle Adebayo, Mr TO Akinwumi, Mr Richard Oyegbami, Mr Fatai Adekilekun, Mr M.O. Obidiya and Engr IA Babalola.