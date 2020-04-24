Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has announced a human rights activist and Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Comrade Amitolu Shittu, as the Director-General (DG) of the newly established Amotekun Corps.

Shittu, 55, an activist committed to truth, the people, and good governance, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his new responsibilities with absolute loyalty and dedication.

Oyetola also named as the Director-General of Bureau of Social Services (BOSS),

a trainer and management Consultant, Richard Tinubu, who spent the better part of his working career at an American company, Computing Solutions Outfit, NCR Nigeria Plc, where he rose to the position of Senior Manager, Marketing.

BOSS was established by the government to leverage on premium human resources and technological innovation in driving effective monitoring and evaluation of social service delivery to ensure public value and fiscal discipline.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan, who announced these in a statement on Friday, said both appointments took immediate effect.

He added that the appointments were in line with the government’s commitment to the security and welfare of the people of the state.

Tinubu, also 55, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (International Business) from the Lagos State University.

After spending a decade working for multi-nationals, he joined Capital Express Insurance as Head, Business Development and Marketing before joining politics.

As a professional in politics, the Igbajo-born Development Consultant, believes in serving mankind, helping people in need and giving succour to those in distress, while empowering the people for self-development, with a view to mobilising them to contribute to good governance at all levels.

As the new DG of BOSS, Tinubu is expected to bring his several years of experience as a management consultant to bear in the discharge of his new assighment.