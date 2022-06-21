From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appointed Dr Tajudeen Odetayo as the Acting Rector of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

Until his appointment, Odetayo was the Deputy Rector of the Polytechnic.

The appointment was due to the retirement of Dr Woye Olaniran.

The Governing Council of the Institution at its meeting on Tuesday 21st June 2022 disclosed this through an official document signed by the Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade.

He stated that “the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the appointment of Dr . T.A Odetayo as the Acting Rector of the Osun State Polytechnic Iree.

“Dr Odetayo was born on 22nd June 1962. He is a native of Ode-Omu in Ayedaade Local Government Area of the State. He has served the State for 27 years meritorious and he is married with children.

Dr Odetayo, a 1987 graduate of Accountancy is a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Accountancy. He holds a Doctorate Degree in Educational Planning and Policy from the University of Ibadan, and another one in Management Science from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. He is also a member of the Nigeria Institute of Taxation. He is an astute scholar, he has 24 Journal Article Publications, 10 Conference Papers and Six Books to his credits.

He was elected as the Deputy Rector of the Institution about two years ago by the Board of Studies of the Polytechnic.