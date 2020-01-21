Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the appointment of chairmen and members of rent tribunals for the nine federal constituencies in the state.

The appointment which takes immediate effect is in accordance with the Residential Accommodation (Rent Control) Law Cap. 144 Laws of Osun, 2002, Section 5(1)(a) and (b) t.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday.

The constitution of the rent tribunals, the governor noted, was aimed at enhancing communal peace and dispensation of justice in landlord/tenant related disputes.

He said through the rent tribunals, peaceful and amicable resolution of rent related issues would be guaranteed in all the federal constituencies.

The nine federal constituencies and their chairmen are N. O. Sanusi (Osogbo), Ayo Afilaka (Ijesa South), Kunle Abbas (Ede), Kayode Adebisi (Ifelodun) and Segun Durotolu (Ila).

Others are Taiwo Adedoyin (Ife), Adeosun Aderibigbe (Iwo), Adebola Ogungbade ( Irewole) and Adebiyi Adeniran (Ijesa North).