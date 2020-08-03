Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved N500 million for payments of entitlements to retirees on Contributory Pensions Scheme.

The approved sum covered the payment of contributory pensions to retired primary school teachers and local governments, to the tune of N300 million, while N200 million was earmarked for the retired workers in State’s Service and Parastatals.

The state Head of Service, Dr. Festus Gboyega Oyebade, in a statement, said the gesture was part of the evidence of Governor Oyetola’s concern for the people’s welfare, adding that the current administration will continue to place importance on welfare of serving and retired workers.