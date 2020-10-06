Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved seven hundred and eight million naira (N 708,000,000) to offset pension arrears of retired officers of the state’s civil service.

In a press release signed by the Head of Service, Mr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, five hundred and eight million naira of the total sum was approved to pay the pensions of retired civil servants while an additional sum of one hundred and fifty million naira was approved to pay retirees under the contributory pensions scheme based on merit.

He added that additional fifty million naira was approved for the part payment of the gratuities of retired officers under the old pensions scheme.

According to the release, the list of beneficiaries selected on merit had been pasted on the notice boards of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau, and the Office of the Head of Service.

It was also stated that payment of the approved funds would commence on Thursday , October 8, 2020.