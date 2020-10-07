Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has approved the release of N 708 million to offset pension arrears of retired civil servants in the state.

Head of Service, Mr. Festus Olowogboyega, in a statement, yesterday, in Osogbo explained that of the amount, N508 million was approved for the payment of pension of retired civil servants, while N150 million was to pay retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

He said the additional N50 million was for the part payment of gratuities to retired officers under the old pensions scheme.

Olowogboyega said the list of beneficiaries, who were selected on merit, had been pasted on the notice boards of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau, and the Office of the Head of Service.

He said that payment of the approved pension arrears would commence tomorrow.