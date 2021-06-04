Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, was named the Blueprint Newspapers’ Governor of the Year 2020.

The governor was presented with the award by the Estu Nupe, who doubled as the Royal Father of Day on the occasion, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, at the Blueprint Impact Series Awards, held in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists shortly after receiving the award, Governor Oyetola, who was represented at the awards ceremony by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, appreciated the management of Blueprint Newspapers for the honour, which he said was “in recognition of the firm and productive partnership between our administration and the good people of Osun.”

The governor, therefore, dedicated the award to the people of the State, saying “the honour will further motivate us to serve our people better and build a truly prosperous State.”

Oyetola said transforming the State’s economy sustainably and providing a good life for the people of Osun were the only reasons he and members of his administration are in government.

He said further: “Our administration assumed office 30 months ago with a clear-cut, holistic Developmental Agenda targeted at revitalisation of our economy and setting it on the sure footing of sustainable progress.

“Despite the constraints caused by the five months of post-election litigation during the first year and the six months lockdown during our second year, we have remained exceptionally focused on delivering value to our people.