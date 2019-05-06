Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Pioneer president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Hassan Sunmonu, has described Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the most qualified person to lead the state.

He said given his personality, wealth of experience spanning the private and public sectors, as well as his academic credentials, Oyetola is good enough to pilot the affairs of the state to an enviable height.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, in a statement, said Sunmonu stated this at the weekend during a reception organised for him by the state Government, following the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree on him by the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The university had conferred a Doctor of Science on Sunmonu and Doctor of Letters on business mogul, Aliko Dangote, for their contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and humanity at its 41st convocation on April 27.

Sunmonu, 78, who hails from Osogbo, was NLC president between 1978 and 1984. He also served as general secretary of the Accra, Ghana-based Organisation of African Trade Unions (OATU).

Sunmonu recalled how Osogbo elders, including himself, led by Chief Hammed Omidiran, had interacted with people bidding to lead the state before the governorship election last year and found Oyetola as the best man for the job.

He said given the way the governor had been carrying out his duties, he had no doubt that their decision was well thought out.

He called for support for the administration to enable it deliver on its mandate.

Sunmonu, who was accompanied by his wife, Wasilat and many labour leaders to the dinner, expressed optimism that Osun State would witness a massive development under Governor Oyetola.

The governor extolled the septuagenarian activist for his integrity and love for the common good.

Oyetola recalled how Sunmonu was invited to intervene during a disagreement between the former government of the state and Labour, which he said the former NLC president did admirably to the satisfaction of all parties, thereby restoring industrial harmony.

He described Sunmonu as not only a gift to the state from God but also to humanity and the downtrodden.

The Head of Service, Oyebade Olowogboyega, said Sumonu, with his commitment to humanity service and the masses, is in the class of eminent Nigerians such as Prof. Wole Soyinka and the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.