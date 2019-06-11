Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has ordered the cancellation of a proposed trip of council chairmen in the state to Dubai.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, Oyetola said the foreign trip was cancelled due to the financial situation of the state.

The 68-council chairman had proposed to embark on a 10-day trip, which was approved by the previous administration, for a capacity-building workshop in the Middle-East country.

The approval included the cost of visa, flight tickets, accommodation, feeding and local transportation.

The trip was proposed to afford the chairmen the opportunity to be “exposed and groomed on the international best practices in the area of local government administration as it is being practised in the advanced democracies worldwide.

“Oyetola has directed the cancellation of the proposed foreign trip by local government chairmen to attend a workshop.

“The governor said although it is desirable to continue to expose government officials to capacity building, the time is not auspicious for this trip, which was approved in September 2018.

“The governor assures public officers in the state that they will continue to be given the benefit of training at the appropriate time as the financial situation of the state permits,” Adesina said, yesterday.