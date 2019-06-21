Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

In a bid to eradicate criminal activities and ensure peace in the state, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday called on the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state for the 2019 Batch B orientation course to abstain from criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, drug abuse and advance fee fraud.

The governor stressed that the vices were capable of undermining the integrity of the corps and the opportunity to actualise their dreams of becoming a ray of hope for greatness in their generation and patriotic citizens of the nation.

Oyetola made the call while declaring open the 2019 Batch ‘B’ orientation and swearing in ceremony at the state NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ede.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, urged the corps members to consider themselves as leading lights of their generation by being responsible citizens who would strive to add value to their lives and country.

Oyetola also urged them to start thinking right from the camp about how to initiate meaningful community development service projects in their areas of primary places of assignments (PPAs).

He advised them to channel their energy and intellectual capacity towards the achievements of their CDS projects among other lofty ideals and aspirations.

The state NYSC coordinator, Mr Adegoke Adewale, also called on the corps members not to see their service year as a waste of time but a time to explore the richness in the culture and diversity of the people of Osun.

He charged the corps members numbering 1,430 males and 1,170 females to be job creators and not job seekers.

Adewale also appealed to the governor to promptly pay the corps members their allowances and to build a befitting NYSC office complex in the state capital, Osogbo, to enhance service delivery.