From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has called on Muslim clerics to encourage their followers to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours irrespective of religious, ethnic or political difference.

He said doing so, would enable Muslims to correct some of the wrong notions or misconceptions people hold about Islam as a religion.

Speaking at the Pre-Ramadan meeting of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria in Osogbo, on Saturday, Oyetola enjoined Muslims to extend their hands of support to the poor and needy as preached and practised by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He said, “Islam enjoins peaceful coexistence, we should therefore continue to encourage our followers to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours, regardless of the difference in religion, ethnicity or political affiliation. Let our utterances, deeds and actions conform with the commandments of Allah and the sunnah of our Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“As we are all aware, Nigeria is currently faced with varied security challenges. Consequently, I urge our Imams and scholars here today to take advantage of the month of Ramadan to intensify prayers for the security, peace, progress and development of our country.

“I believe this is one good way we can use to correct some of the wrong notions or misconceptions people hold about our religion.”

The guest lecturer, Professor Ismaila Shehu of the department of Political Science and International Studies, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, emphasized the need for Muslim leaders to play an exemplary role in the propagation of truth and good leadership.

Speaking on “Predicaments of Nigerian Nation: Ulama to lead the way out,” Prof Shehu urged Muslim leaders to always preach justice and tell the truth to power.

He said, “the ulama should be seen to be telling truth to power (without necessarily being populistic, abrasive or uncharitable), preaching justice, condemning all acts of corruption in unequivocal terms, emphasizing unity and trust among the faithful and criticizing ethnicity and sectionalism as well as making Islam the rallying point of all Muslims in their social, economic and political relations and collective undertakings.

“Doing this, and doing it faithfully and consistently would very hopefully restore to the ulama their ombudsman social status of leading citizens out of the predicaments bedevilling the nation and mobilizing them towards performing their civic responsibilities.

“The most disturbing act of corruption is moral and political corruption perpetrated by those who should be at the forefront of fighting it, namely: the ulama and leaders,” he added.

The president of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulrashid Hadiyatullah, for being conscious of Islam.