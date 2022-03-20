From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on Muslim clerics to encourage their followers to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours irrespective of religious, ethnic or political differences.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said doing so would enable Muslims to correct some of the wrong notions or misconceptions people hold about Islam as a religion.

Speaking at the pre-Ramadan meeting of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria in Osogbo, yesterday, Oyetola enjoined Muslims to extend hands of support to the poor and needy as preached and practiced by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said: “As we are all aware, Nigeria is currently faced with varied security challenges. Consequently, I urge our Imams and scholars here today to take advantage of the month of Ramadan to intensify prayers for the security, peace, progress and development of our country.

“I believe this is one good way we can use to correct some of the wrong notions or misconceptions people hold about our religion.”

The guest lecturer, Professor Ismaila Shehu of the Department of Political Science and International Studies, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, emphasized the need for Muslim leaders to play an exemplary role in the propagation of truth and good leadership.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Speaking on “Predicaments of Nigerian Nation: Ulama to lead the way out,” Prof Shehu urged Muslim leaders to always preach justice and tell the truth to power.