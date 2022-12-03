Fron Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has closed his case before the election petition tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had challenged the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The lead counsel to the petitioners, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Saturday tendered the certificate of Adeleke submitted to INEC in 2018 and other documents contained in Form CF001 as an exhibit.

The lead counsel to the 1st respondent, INEC, Chief Henry Akunebo, SAN, said the subpoenaed witness, Joan Arabs, a Deputy Director from INEC, brought the documents and applied that the documents should be returned to INEC being the only original copy in its custody.

He said he will oppose the admissibility of the documents and advance the reason for his objection in his final written address.

The lead counsel to PDP, Dr Alex Izinyon, SAN, and Niyi Owolade of Adeleke, aligned with the submission of INEC counsel and reserved their reason till the final address.

Fagbemi informed the tribunal that the petitioners have closed their case with the tendering of Adeleke’s certificate.

The tribunal headed by Justice Tertze Kume thereby admitted the form CF001 as an exhibit and adjourned to December 20.