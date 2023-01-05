From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Thursday said Adegboyega Oyetola will return as Governor before July 5, this year.

He stated this at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, during the inauguration of the state Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Noting that the supreme court on July 5, 2019, declared him (Oyetola) the winner of the September 2018 governorship election, Owoeye said the supreme court will rule over the ongoing matter before July 5, this year, and return Oyetola.

“You will recall that the supreme court declared Oyetola winner on July 5, 2019. The coming one will not be up to July 5 and Oyetola will be returned as governor.

“They think they can cheat us. We thank God for the BIVAS that revealed the secret. You can see that they can not appoint anything.

“Tinubu is moving around the country and someone sitting in Adamawa or Anambra saying they want to get power,” he added.

Owoeye also debunked the rumor that some APC legislators are moving to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying “none of the members of APC in the assembly will go. No vacancy in the Osun assembly. What they are saying is just politics. APC members remain firm. Nobody is going anywhere,” he stated.

The immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who is the state coordinator of the campaign council inaugurated other members and tasted them to embark on a vigorous campaign to ensure the victory of all the APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

He said, “Asiwaju is a pathfinder and leader per excellence. Once he identifies a problem, he not only solves it but also comes up with an institutional framework to ensure such a problem does not occur again.

“Our presidential candidate is not only a problem solver, but he is also a genius, a roadmap designer, and an implementer who out of little or nothing, turned around the socioeconomic fortunes of Lagos state.

In their separate remarks, the former deputy governor, Mrs. Titilayo-Laoye Ponle; Former Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole; former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan among others urged the loyalists of the party to remain resolute in the collective quest to ensure all-round victory for the party in the next general elections.