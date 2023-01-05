From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Thursday said Adegboyega Oyetola will return as Governor before July 5, this year.

Noting that the supreme court on July 5, 2019, declared him (Oyetola) the winner of the September 2018 governorship election, Owoeye said the supreme court will rule over the ongoing matter before July 5, this year, and return Oyetola.

He spoke at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office, Osogbo.

“You will recall that the supreme court declared Oyetola winner on July 5, 2019. The coming one will not be up to July 5 and Oyetola will be returned as governor.

“They think they can cheat us. We thank God for the BIVAS that revealed the secret. You can see that they can not appoint anything.

“Tinubu is moving around the country and someone sitting in Adamawa or Anambra saying they want to get power,” he added.

Owoeye also debunked the rumour that some APC legislators are moving to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying “none of the members of APC in the assembly will go. No vacancy in the Osun assembly. What they are saying is just politics. APC members remain firm. Nobody is going anywhere,” he stated.