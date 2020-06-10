Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commended the leadership and House of Assembly members for demonstrating high sense of patriotism, forthrightness and commitment since its inauguration.

He also lauded the Seventh Assembly for being supportive of the other two arms of government, particularly the executive without compromising its independence in the last one year.

Oyetola attributed some of the landmark achievements the administration had recorded to the hands of fellowship and unalloyed cooperation received from the House in particular and the judiciary in general.

The governor spoke during a special plenary organised by the House to commemorate its one year anniversary, at the Assembly complex, Osogbo.

Oyetola, who described the House as a critical partner of government in its resolve to lift Osun out of economic dire straits with its support for the Osun’s Economic and Investment Summit, said his administration admires the monumental achievements and people-oriented legislation the House had delivered in the last one year.

He also acknowledged the huge support enjoyed from the House during the period of security challenges, occasioned by the national insecurity and the tremendous efforts it made to give legal backing to the establishment of the regional security outfit, the Amotekun corps.