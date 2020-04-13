Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commiserated with the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, over the death of her mother, Florence Aderanti.

Oyetola, in a statement, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, described the commissioner’s mother’s death as a big loss to her and the family.

“Mrs Aderanti was a great woman and caring mother, who was a strong pillar of support for her children and loved ones, including our commissioner, Egbemode.

“We are pained by her death but we take solace in the fact that she was blessed with long life, which she spent in the service of her creator and humanity. She will be remembered for her righteousness and the impacts she made in the lives of people around her,” Oyetola said.

The governor prayed that God grants her eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Aderanti died at the weekend at the age of 80.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Aderanti, six children, grandchildren and a great granddaughter.