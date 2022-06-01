From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, has condemned, in strongest terms, the shooting of The Nation’s correspondent, Toba Adedeji, and another citizen by some trigger-happy police officers at Olaiya, Osogbo, the State capital, yesterday.

Adedeji and the yet-to-be-identified citizen were reportedly shot by some overzealous policemen who were trying to disperse a group of people who had gathered to mourn one Abiola Afolabi, who was allegedly killed by police officers last month.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola, who is currently in Abuja, said shooting at unarmed citizens was completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable, adding that the sad incident could have been avoided.

He noted that it was unfortunate that the sad incident occurred while the citizens were mourning the death of a loved one.

“Shooting at journalists and an unarmed citizen is completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable. The police officers have no justification for this unfortunate and unlawful act. They could have employed other means rather than resorting to deadly force to disperse the group.

“The frequency of these unfortunate and avoidable provocative incidents is a source of concern to us, as a government. I have, therefore, directed the State Commissioner of Police to investigate the Tuesday shooting incident and ensure that his officers who are involved in it are identified and punished in accordance with extant regulations and law. We must ensure that this kind of sad and barbaric incident does not occur again in our State.

“I wish The Nation correspondent, Adedeji, and the other victim who I learnt are presently receiving treatment at the hospital, speedy recovery. I am also calling on residents of Osun to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands. I assure that this matter will be pursued to a logical conclusion and the erring officers dealt with accordingly,” Oyetola said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, has demanded the redeployment of Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, within seven days.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Wasiu Ajadosu and Bukola Elufadejin, respectively, gave the apex echelon of the police seven days ultimatum to redeploy Olokode, on the grounds of “gross indiscipline and unprofessional conduct of the men and officers of the command under his supervision.”

The statement further called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to take an urgent step to save the state from incessant unrest and crisis. Also, the Osun Civil Societies Coalition, in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal, called for the removal of the Commissioner of Police.

Saying that Olokode has demonstrated incompetence in the management of the security of lives and property of the people of the state, with total disregard to the fundamental human rights of the people.

