Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, on his 54th birthday, describing him as a worthy and dependable ally.

In a congratulatory letter sent to Alabi, Oyetola said: “Kindly receive warm compliments from my family, the government and the good people of the State of Osun as you celebrate your 54th birthday.

“I join your family, friends, associates and well-wishers to felicitate with you on this occasion, coming immediately after the Supreme Court, the apex court in the country, reaffirmed our victory in the September 22 and 27, 2018 governorship election.

“You have proved to be a worthy ally who is reliable and dependable as we march on in the huge task of bringing development to our people.

“I wish to acknowledge the zeal, enthusiasm, commitment and determination that you have been exhibiting since we came on board on November 27, 2018.”