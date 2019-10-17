Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on his 45th birthday anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Thursday, the governor also praised the monarch for his consistency in convening national discourses on issues of contemporary importance in the nation since he ascended the throne.

He also described the monarch as a versatile source of intervention in the nation’s contemporary challenges.

He added that the monarch had been a critical partner of government on issues of governance and development.

“On this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank the Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring contributions to national discourse,” the governor said.

“Your royal interventions are notable in entrepreneurship, youth engagement, scholarships and agriculture where you have regularly deployed your means and influence to impact the people on an annual basis. You are a pride to the royal institution and the State of Osun. We cannot thank you enough,” he added.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of The State of Osun, I congratulate you and pray that the

Almighty God give you wisdom, peace and happiness. Enjoy this day to the fullest! Happy birthday to you,” Oyetola said.